Short Interest in IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Drops By 50.0%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IDWM traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.51. IDW Media has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 42.29% and a negative return on equity of 166.02%.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products.

