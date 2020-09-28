Short Interest in SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Declines By 50.0%

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Get SUMCO CORP/ADR alerts:

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SUMCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUOPY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SUMCO CORP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on SUMCO CORP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SUMCO CORP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.