SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMFKY stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.93. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

Get SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.