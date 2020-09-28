Solana 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.53 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Solana has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Solana has a market cap of $118.27 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00027428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.42 or 0.04830737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033779 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,616,217 coins and its circulating supply is 39,570,302 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs.

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

