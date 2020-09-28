SPINDLE (SPD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $124.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $7.50 and $10.39. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $386,441.05 and approximately $124.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,888.55 or 1.00019047 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00633357 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.33 or 0.01233956 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005390 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00109979 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $18.94, $50.98, $10.39, $51.55, $5.60, $33.94, $7.50, $13.77, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

