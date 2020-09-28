SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SUNCORP GRP LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS SNMCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749. SUNCORP GRP LTD/S has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

About SUNCORP GRP LTD/S

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

