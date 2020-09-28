Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading Up 42.1%

Shares of Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) were up 42.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 77,009,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,492% from the average daily volume of 4,836,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Research analysts expect that Sunworks Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sunworks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

