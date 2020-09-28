SushiSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.22 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00012390 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $163.89 million and approximately $46.22 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.76 or 0.04832615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033787 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 121,355,783 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

