Swarm City (SWT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,197.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $529,556.87 and approximately $7,197.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.42 or 0.04830737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033779 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.