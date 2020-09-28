Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,505. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

