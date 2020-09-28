Tezos Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $123.89 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00021206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 744,761,047 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

