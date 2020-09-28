Thunder Token (TT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.13 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042342 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.13 or 0.04814833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056685 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,644 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Upbit, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.