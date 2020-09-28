TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Up 11% Following Insider Buying Activity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) shares shot up 11% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.34. 1,149,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 842,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Specifically, CEO Charles Theuer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,249.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 183,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $313,535.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 909,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,498 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCON shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

