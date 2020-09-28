Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,141 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,599% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GALT shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 209.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GALT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. 4,890,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.34. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

