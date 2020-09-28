Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 460,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 588,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSE. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 310,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $6,772,223.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 184,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trinseo by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

