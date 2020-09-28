Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.02 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $40.02 million and $629,754.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,897.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.31 or 0.02113478 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001549 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00638942 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002346 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009197 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,066,475 tokens. Ultra's official website is ultra.io.

Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

