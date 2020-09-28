USD Coin (USDC) One Day Volume Hits $314.04 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, CPDAX, FCoin and SouthXchange. USD Coin has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $314.04 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.95 or 0.03338932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00050909 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,544,473,188 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,539,878,814 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Kucoin, Crex24, Korbit, CPDAX, Coinsuper, FCoin, Hotbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

