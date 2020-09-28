USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One USDK token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. USDK has a market cap of $28.58 million and $13.52 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00253677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00098005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.01581765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00188720 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

