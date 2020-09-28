Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) were up 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 264,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 205,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Several analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

