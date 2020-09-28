VIG (VIG) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One VIG token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $24,360.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,901.52 or 1.00038205 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00634747 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.01237922 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005376 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00109921 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,698,958 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

