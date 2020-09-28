Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Trading Up 24.8%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) were up 24.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.51. Approximately 54,010,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 17,476,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Several analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5,136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,442,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,206 shares during the period.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

