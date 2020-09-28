Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Trading 13.8% Higher

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) traded up 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. 4,324,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 5,468,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Compass Point started coverage on Washington Prime Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,229,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 936,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,355,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,821 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 628.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,556 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 1,516.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,279,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 232,294 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

