Waves Community Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $1.31 million and $3.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00254047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00040851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00098501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01586896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00188470 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

