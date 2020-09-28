Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) in the last few weeks:

9/26/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

9/24/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/14/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

9/9/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/18/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/5/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 53,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 327,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

