Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) Trading 13.4% Higher

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)’s stock price was up 13.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 365,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 105,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $20.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.05.

About Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

