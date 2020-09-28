Wownero (WOW) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $139,237.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00253677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00098005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.01581765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001429 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009184 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.