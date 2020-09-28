YEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. YEE has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $201,756.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One YEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, DEx.top, ABCC and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.19 or 0.04826180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033810 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx, CoinTiger, FCoin, DEx.top, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.