Zilla Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Zilla has a total market cap of $182,816.55 and $117.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00253617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00097785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.22 or 0.01590133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00188397 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

