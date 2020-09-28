ZINC (ZINC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. ZINC has a total market cap of $279,755.60 and approximately $124.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $5.60 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042342 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.13 or 0.04814833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056685 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033821 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

