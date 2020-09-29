$0.23 EPS Expected for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.30. County Bancorp posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%.

ICBK has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $233,280. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,557. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

