A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.45

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 31046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,454 shares of company stock worth $1,844,063. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

