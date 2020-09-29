Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.58

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.58 and last traded at $113.39, with a volume of 5673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 108,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,513 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,266 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,930,000 after acquiring an additional 73,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $74,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 433,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after buying an additional 85,208 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

