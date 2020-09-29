Add.xyz (PLT) Price Hits $0.0514

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz token can currently be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $1.28 million worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $510.16 or 0.04745695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056744 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033749 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (PLT) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi.

