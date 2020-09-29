Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,179 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Agilysys worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

