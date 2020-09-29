Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0001

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $4,323.87 and $3.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000846 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000941 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.