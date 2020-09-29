Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Earns “Buy” Rating from B.Riley Securit

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B.Riley Securit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $404.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 858.94%. Equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.