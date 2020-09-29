Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 29th (ESI, FLEX, PD, SHW, TRS, TTGPF, TTMI, UPS, VOD, VSTM)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 29th:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating. Cormark currently has C$0.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.25.

Get Ensign Energy Services Inc alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flex is bearing the brunt of sluggish demand from networking, data center, telecom and automotive as well as energy verticals due to the coronavirus crisis. Moreover, the disruptions in supply chains and higher lead times are adding to the woes. Increasing costs due to coronavirus outbreak and continuing investments on “Sketch-to-Scale” portfolio transition will keep margins under pressure in the near term. Moreover, the high debt level has jeopardized its ability to sustain share buybacks. The company suspended share repurchases in mid-March to improve liquidity and cash position amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s diversified portfolio with increased focus on end-markets like communications (5G), converged enterprise and cloud holds promise.”

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $742.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the third quarter of 2020 have been going down over the past month. The company is expected to gain from synergies of the Valspar acquisition and its operational improvement actions. Sherwin-Williams is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. The company's cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization and productivity improvement are expected to support margins. However, the company’s businesses are affected by demand weakness in non-domestic regions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company also faces earnings headwinds stemming from hefty Valspar buyout charges in 2020. Sherwin-Williams is also exposed to currency translation headwinds. Also, Sherwin-Williams' high debt level is a matter of concern.”

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TriMas’ earnings estimates for the current quarter and current year have been stable of late. The company’s Packaging group will gain from increasing demand for personal hygiene products, home and industrial cleaning, food and beverage as well as pharmaceuticals amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company is efficiently managing production capacity to align with current demand conditions due to slowdown in customer orders. Moreover, the company continues to focus on leveraging the TriMas Business Model to improve management and performance of businesses. Furthermore, TriMas' focus on cost-reductions will also stoke growth. However, TriMas continues to expect bleak demand for its products in the Aerospace and Specialty Products segments owing to the pandemic-induced slowdown in the commercial and business aviation end markets.”

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $177.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “UPS is being aided by a significant increase in home deliveries amid the prevalent coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the need for door-to-door delivery of essentials during this crisis is rising. Owing to the surge in residential and healthcare shipments, UPS performed impressively in second-quarter 2020. The substantial boom in e-commerce business is a huge positive and is likely to boost UPS' September-quarter results too. We are also encouraged by UPS' solid free cash flow. Notably, adjusted free cash flow surged 77.2% year over year in first-half 2020. We are, however, concerned about the decline in the company's overall adjusted profit in the first half of 2020. The downside was mainly due to coronavirus-induced supply chain disruptions. Coronavirus-induced weakness in the industrial sector has resulted in decline in B2B volumes.”

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.