Andrew Formica Purchases 25,000 Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Stock

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Andrew Formica purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($69,253.89).

Andrew Formica also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Andrew Formica acquired 230,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £492,200 ($643,146.48).

JUP opened at GBX 220.60 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 224.57. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a one year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 196 ($2.56) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target (up from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

