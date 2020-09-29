Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $0.94 on Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Anyswap has a market cap of $8.22 million and $864,106.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00008741 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,747,261 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

