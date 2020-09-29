Apollo Currency Hits Market Cap of $12.28 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $12.28 million and $558,481.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005801 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00021373 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014268 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002659 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

