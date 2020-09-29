Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Up 3.5%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 39,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 102,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Applied Energetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development of ultra-short pulse lasers, laser guided energy, and direct discharge electrical products. The company also offers high voltage electronics, optical systems, and integrated guided energy products. It serves defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide.

