AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 162,404 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 849.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 77,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 75,030 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of BRG opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider Michael L. Konig sold 26,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $327,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.