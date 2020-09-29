AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Miller Industries worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Miller Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 66.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Miller Industries by 29.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Miller Industries by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $360.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

