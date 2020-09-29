AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,186 Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $5,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RCUS opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

