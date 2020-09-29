AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Summit Materials worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 130,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,344,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 38.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Anne P. Noonan bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUM stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.63. Summit Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

