AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 115,809 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,809 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 102.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 711,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 360,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,255.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,065,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,606,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,467. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.78. Sonic Automotive Inc has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

