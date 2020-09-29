Ardor Market Capitalization Tops $51.86 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $51.86 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005828 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

