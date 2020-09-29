Arista Networks’ (ANET) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.62.

Arista Networks stock opened at $205.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day moving average of $213.85. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $419,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,536.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $2,090,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arista Networks by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

