Arqma Market Capitalization Achieves $65,923.48 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $65,923.48 and approximately $129,964.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,646,297 coins and its circulating supply is 6,601,753 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

