AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($114.73) to GBX 9,100 ($118.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,420 ($110.02).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,509 ($111.19) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.24). The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,461.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,221.80.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

